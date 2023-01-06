A young man from Kaba was arrested fro drunk-driving

On October 22, 2022, the police received a report that a car had been stolen from Kaba. The officers quickly found the car in an agricultural field near Kaba, smashed.

The police collected data and searched for witnesses, and then they saw a young man who could be suspected of being connected to the car’s disappearance.

The 24-year-old local resident was brought to the police station, where he was interrogated as a suspect on suspicion of committing the crime of arbitrarily taking a vehicle. He made a detailed confession and told the police that he had been drinking with his colleagues and then decided to go for a drive in a friend’s car.

He knew the ignition key would be in the car, so he got in and stole it. He got all the way to the border of the settlement, then drove into an electric pole, but that didn’t stop him either. He backed out and tried to continue through a field, but the car got stuck. He then carefully locked the vehicle and walked home.

The staff of the Püspökladany Police Department carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu