Fire Broke Out at the Géza Hetényi Hospital in Szolnok

A ward on the fourth floor of the Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County Géza Hetényi Hospital-Operating Department caught fire on Thursday evening. The firefighters put out the flames, and people have been evacuated from the building, the Acting Director of the Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County Disaster Management Directorate told MTI.

Firefighter Lieutenant Tamás Kisnémet said: a room of about ten square meters caught fire in the hospital on Tószegi road. People have been taken to another wing of the building, and two warming buses have also arrived at the scene, he added, noting that the post-production works are currently underway.

The cause of the fire will be investigated during the fire investigation procedure. According to the disaster management, professional firefighters from Szolnok, Kunszentmárton, Jászberény, Mezőtúr, Kecskemét, Szarvas, Cegléd and Nagykáta extinguished the flames under the guidance of the Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County Disaster Management Operations Service, and people have been evacuated from the from the smoke-filled levels of the building.



MTI