The fraud queen from Debrecen, who had been hiding for 11 years, was captured in the Dominican Republic

With the effective help of KR NNI and NEBEK, we managed to track down the 43-year-old woman who was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison, and because of her arrest, she was even added to the EU Most Wanted page.

The convicted white-collar criminal was originally sentenced in absentia to more than 15 years in prison for money laundering, fraud and budget fraud after she and her accomplices caused about HUF 520 million in damage to the victims during nearly two dozen crimes.

According to the verdicts against her, D. Andrea initially – in the mid-2000s – acted as the right-hand man of a pair of accountants operating a VAT fraud network in Debrecen, and later she also ran her own businesses.

her area of expertise was banking relations and credit fraud, but her biggest hit was a goods fraud case in 2012: then he and her only accomplice earned more than a quarter of a billion forints by selling grain that only existed on paper. This was her last known crime before she disappeared without a trace from the authorities in the spring of 2012. In her absence, she was also found guilty of money laundering due to the crimes committed together with the aforementioned accounting couple. In this sentence alone, she was sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment.

Given the seriousness of the acts she committed, D. Andrea was included both on the domestic top wanted list and on the EU Most Wanted page, operated by Europol, containing Europe’s most wanted criminals.

The suspect started a new life in a distant country under a false name, started a family, and started a business. However, she did not count on the fact that even after all these years, the Hungarian detectives would be actively looking for her, and they might find her.

The KR NNI Targeting Department, with the help of the NEBEK Interpol Office, began unique operational cooperation with the Dominican co-authorities through the intermediary German Federal Criminal Bureau and the United States Marshal’s Service. The Hungarian and foreign law enforcement agencies worked persistently to check the information that could be linked to the wanted person, and thanks to international cooperation across continents, the whereabouts of the wanted woman became known a few weeks ago. This is how the Dominican police managed to capture her on March 26, 2023, in the city of Punta Cana. Since then, she has been under arrest and has already been transferred to Spain, where she is waiting for her extradition to Hungary.

Her capture is a good example of the fact that the police never give up on the search for wanted persons who have been hiding for a long time and who are presumably hiding in countries geographically distant from our country. The headhunters of the KR NNI will – as before and in the future – actively cooperate with both domestic and foreign partners in order to capture the target persons.

police.hu