A man put his father in a bathtub and then drowned him – the case continues in Debrecen

The Miskolc Court sentenced the man from Kazincbarcika who strangled his elderly, disabled father in March 2021 to life imprisonment.

In its statement on Tuesday, the tribunal wrote that the victim lived in an apartment with his son and his partner; On the evening of March 16, 2021, they were drinking with a group of people in their apartment, then – after the guests had left – the man undressed his father and put him in the bathtub, covered his mouth and nose and squeezed him until the old man suffocated. The man then asked for help in the neighboring apartment building.

The court sentenced the defendant to life imprisonment for manslaughter committed with special cruelty and to the detriment of a person whose ability to prevent the crime was limited due to his old age. The man can be released on parole after 30 years at the earliest.

When imposing the sentence, the court took into account as an aggravating circumstance the fact that he committed the act while intoxicated, to the detriment of his close relative.

The sentence is not final, the defendant and his lawyer have appealed against it, the case continues at the Debrecen Court of Appeals.

(Debreceni Nap)