A drunk man smashed three cars in Debrecen

The 68-year-old man from Debrecen had to smash three parked cars before realizing that he cannot drive drunk. He was produced by the local police.

On June 19, 2023, around 8:30 p.m., witnesses reported to the police that a car crashed into several parked cars in a housing estate in Debrecen. The patrol officers immediately went to the scene, where the driver was trying to park the car mentioned in the report. The uniformed officers checked the man, then used a breathalyzer on him, which showed a positive value, and it was also revealed that his driver’s license had expired almost a year ago.

The 68-year-old local resident admitted on the spot that he had been drinking before driving and added that he did not want to cause harm to anyone. After hitting the third vehicle, he realized on his own that it would be better to park his car and abandon the intended destination. He wanted to refill his empty beer supply at a nearby store.

The uniformed officers of Debrecen arrested him and brought him to the police station, criminal proceedings were initiated against him on suspicion of committing the offense of driving while intoxicated.

(police.hu)