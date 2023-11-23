Men From Hajdúhadház and Hajdúböszörmény Wanted to Force Four Girls Into Prostitution

A pair of brothers from Hajdúhadháza and their relative from Hajdúböszörmény began dating four teenage girls in Debrecen at the beginning of 2023. In the beginning, they tried to establish a friendly relationship with them, then they promised them love, and finally they offered them a job opportunity. They tried to induce them to engage in prostitution, sometimes with nice words, sometimes with threats. During the investigation, it was also revealed that the younger member of the brothers and the man from Hajdúböszörmény had sexual relations with two girls against their will.



The detectives of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters, together with the employees of the Cívis Public Area Support Division, raided the members of the trio at two locations in the early hours of November 20th, 2023. After their interrogation, they were taken into criminal custody and a referral was made for their arrest.

The younger, 43-year-old brother, and the 19-year-old man from Hajdúböszörmény must be held responsible for the crime of sexual violence, as well as human trafficking and forced labor, while the older, 45-year-old man was charged with the crime of human trafficking and forced labor.

debreceninap.hu