A mother who killed her newborn was sentenced in Debrecen

On Wednesday, the Debrecen Jury sentenced the woman who gave birth to her child after concealing her pregnancy and then killed the child in 2021 to thirteen years in prison. the district court thus upheld the first-instance judgment of the Nyíregyházi Court.

Ildikó Fórizs, the spokesperson of the district court, wrote in her statement: the defendant was convicted of manslaughter committed against a person under the age of fourteen, and the defendant cannot be released on parole.

According to the facts established by the court of first instance, the defendant was diagnosed with pregnancy in October 2020. The woman did not tell anyone about her condition, she specifically hid it and did not seek medical care.

The woman gave birth to her child in a park in April 2021. She killed the newborn in an unknown manner at the place of birth and hid the body in an unknown place. She left the placenta and the umbilical cord at the birth site, passers-by found them and notified the authorities. DNA testing determined that the placenta came from the defendant.

The body of the newborn has not been found since then, reads the statement of the district court’s spokesperson.