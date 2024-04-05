A man who kidnapped his girlfriend and her child was sentenced to ten years in prison

The court in Debrecen sentenced the man who kidnapped his girlfriend and her child to ten years in prison. The court thus upheld the first-instance verdict.

In his statement, Ildikó Fórizs wrote that the Nyíregyházi Court of First Instance sentenced the accused to ten years in prison in November 2023 for the crime of kidnapping, robbery and attempted assault.

The prosecutor appealed against the sentence for aggravation, while the accused and his defense appealed for acquittal and mitigation, thus the case was brought to the Debrecen Sentencing Panel.

According to the court’s findings, the defendant and the victim met on the Internet, and during their relationship, the defendant spent the night at the victim’s apartment in Nyíregyháza several times. On August 12, 2022, the couple was on their way there in the woman’s car, when the defendant entered a bar near the apartment, where he saw one of the woman’s male acquaintances. An argument broke out between them, but the acquaintance managed to avoid the conflict, but not long after, the defendant started beating the man on the street and took his mobile phone.

The enraged man went home and became jealous of his partner. The man put a knife in his pocket during their quarrel, threatened to kill the woman and her six-year-old child several times, and then took the keys to the apartment and did not let them out. The accused stated: that in exchange for HUF 50,000, he is willing to release them and leave them alone. The woman agreed to this, but since she did not have enough money in her home, they went to withdraw money from an ATM.

After getting into the car, the man took the woman’s phone and threw it out of the car window, and on the way he demanded HUF 100,000 from the woman.

The woman stopped in front of the Nyíregyháza Police Station, stating her intention to withdraw money, then suddenly grabbed her child from the back seat and ran to the police station with him. The defendant then threw away the knife he had with him and the mobile phone taken from the man, then fled the scene. The police caught him a few streets away from the captain’s office.

