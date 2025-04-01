Drunk woman form Debrecen got stuck on railway tracks, facing severe penalty

A woman from Debrecen was driving in a severely intoxicated state when she misjudged a turn and got stuck on the railway tracks, temporarily halting train traffic.

According to the indictment, on the evening of November 6, 2024, the woman left her home in Debrecen after consuming alcohol. After driving for a few kilometers, she attempted to cross a railway crossing but, due to her intoxication, veered onto the tracks. Her car became stuck, and she was unable to move it on her own.

A train driver approaching the area noticed the obstruction and was able to stop in time by applying the brakes. The vehicle was removed from the tracks by disaster management personnel, and train operations resumed afterward.

Police officers arriving at the scene conducted a breathalyzer test on the woman, which yielded a positive result, leading to a blood test. The investigation revealed that she had been driving under the influence.

Due to the obstruction caused by the defendant, two trains were partially canceled, resulting in a total delay of 202 minutes, affecting at least 200 passengers.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has charged the woman—who admitted to her actions—with the misdemeanor of negligently disrupting public services and the misdemeanor of drunk driving. In its indictment requesting a criminal judgment, the prosecution proposed that the Debrecen District Court impose a fine and temporarily revoke her driver’s license.

Photos taken by the train driver to document the incident show the car stranded on the tracks.

(ugyeszseg.hu)

Photos: Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office