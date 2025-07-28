Debrecen police catch thief who hid stolen tools

A 29-year-old man stole power tools and electronic equipment from a family home and hid them in a forest. Detectives identified and apprehended him within two days, then questioned him as a suspect.

On the afternoon of July 22, the man climbed into the yard of a property and, after a quick search, took an electric jackhammer, welding electrodes, and two chainsaws. Since it was broad daylight, he didn’t take the stolen items home but hid them in a nearby forest, planning to return for them later. However, he ended up having to do so accompanied by detectives, as Debrecen police identified and arrested him at his home in Hajdúhadház within two days.

The man gave a detailed confession and showed the police where he had hidden the stolen tools.

The Debrecen Police Department has launched proceedings on charges of theft.

(police.hu)