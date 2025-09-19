Drug trafficking ring busted in Debrecen – nine men charged

The Criminal Directorate of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters received information that a man from Debrecen was selling drugs within his circle of acquaintances.

Investigators immediately got to work and thoroughly examined every detail of the case. In September 2023, in a coordinated operation with the Cívis Public Area Support Subdivision, they caught a 40-year-old man in Debrecen. A search of his car and apartment led to the discovery and seizure of 50 grams of crystalline substance and another 50 grams of plant residue.

It turned out that the dealer was not working alone: police identified another seven men and one juvenile who were also involved in drug trafficking.

The investigators completed the necessary procedures and forwarded the case files to the prosecutor’s office. The nine men now face charges of drug trafficking in significant quantities committed in a criminal conspiracy.