Patient tried to steal a toilet brush from a medical clinic in Vámospércs

Police were called to a medical clinic in Vámospércs after reports that a patient attempted to steal several items during a medical visit. Officers arriving at the scene detained the suspect.

According to police information, the 58-year-old man was left alone in an examination room, where he decided to take a pair of protective goggles. The incident escalated shortly afterward when the patient went to the restroom and attempted to steal a toilet brush, hiding it inside the leg of his trousers.

The man was about to say goodbye and leave the clinic when a nurse noticed that one of his legs appeared unusually swollen. This raised suspicion, as only minutes earlier, during the medical examination, his leg had shown no signs of swelling.

When asked to roll up his trouser leg, the healthcare staff were surprised to find a toilet brush concealed inside.

The man, a resident of Fülöp, was questioned as a suspect on charges of theft and made a full confession. Investigators in Hajdúhadház have completed the procedure and forwarded the case files to the prosecutor’s office.

Source: HBMRFK