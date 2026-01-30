Police investigate threatening emails sent to schools in Hajdú-Bihar

Bácsi Éva

Hajdú-Bihar police have launched an investigation on suspicion of threatening to commit a terrorist act.

According to current information, threatening emails—likely sent from a single source—were received by several educational institutions in the county.

The police are investigating the case as a threat of committing a terrorist act and are searching the school buildings. So far, officers have not found any explosives or devices capable of causing an explosion on the school premises.

(police.hu)

