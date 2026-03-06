The police will conduct nationwide road checks next week

From March 9 to 15, the Hungarian police will carry out increased road traffic inspections across the country, the Communication Service of the National Police Headquarters announced on police.hu on Friday.

According to the announcement, the European Traffic Police Network (ROADPOL) has launched an intensified road check campaign called “Seatbelt,” which the Hungarian police are also joining.

During this Europe-wide operation, police across Hungary will primarily check the use of seat belts, child safety systems, and helmets for riders of mopeds and motorcycles.

