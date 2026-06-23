Man suspected of collecting human body parts in Hungary

A 30-year-old man from Budapest is suspected by the National Bureau of Investigation of the Rapid Response Police (KR NNI) of the unlawful use of human remains. Investigators seized skulls, bones, and even preserved human facial skin from him. A court has ordered that he remain under criminal supervision.

The Life Protection Department of the KR NNI launched an investigation after receiving information that a hospital orderly working at a hospital in Budapest was storing human body parts both at his workplace and at home. The investigation revealed that the 30-year-old Budapest resident has a strong interest in anatomy and pathology and enjoys dissecting animals.

According to investigators, he allegedly obtained human remains partly through his workplace and partly by exhuming bodies from abandoned cemeteries in both Slovakia and Hungary. He reportedly spoke openly about his hobby to family members and friends and also took photographs of his collection.

After gathering evidence, investigators arrested the man on June 17 in Budapest’s 2nd District and carried out searches at all properties and vehicles linked to him. They seized his computer, laptops, tablets, mobile phones, SIM cards, and data storage devices.

During the searches, investigators discovered a preserved human face and facial skin, bones stored in a suitcase, a complete lower leg, a brain, a hand, several skulls, and a heart preserved in a glass jar. Authorities are still examining whether the heart is of human or animal origin. All recovered remains will be subjected to forensic examination.

KR NNI officers formally questioned the man on suspicion of the unlawful use of a human body. During his interrogation, he admitted committing the offence. He stated that he is particularly fascinated by human body parts and claimed that he had prepared food from them on various occasions and had consumed it himself.

Following his interrogation, police placed him in criminal custody, after which a court ordered criminal supervision. Investigators must now determine the exact origin of each body part. Depending on the findings, additional criminal charges may be brought against the suspect.