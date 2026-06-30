Murder attempt trial begins after Debrecen farewell party ended in knife attack

The Debrecen Regional Court has held a preparatory hearing in the case of two Mongolian nationals charged in connection with a stabbing that took place in Debrecen in January 2025. According to the court, the first defendant is charged with attempted murder and drink-driving, while the second defendant faces a charge of disorderly conduct.

According to a statement issued by the Debrecen Regional Court, the incident occurred on the evening of January 21, 2025, when several Mongolian citizens working in Debrecen gathered at an apartment on Füredi Road to bid farewell to a colleague who was leaving Hungary the following day. The group consumed large amounts of whisky and beer, and several attendees, including both defendants, became intoxicated.

An argument escalated outside the apartment

The two men had already argued inside the apartment, although the dispute did not turn physical at that stage. Around 10 p.m., after the gathering ended and the group moved outside, the argument resumed.

According to the indictment summarized by the court, the second defendant punched the first defendant in the head at least twice before the two became involved in a struggle and fell to the ground. Their companions intervened, separating them and leading them several metres apart.

The confrontation, however, did not end there.

The court says the first defendant walked to his nearby parked car, retrieved a utility knife from the trunk, and returned to confront the other man. During a second altercation, he allegedly slashed the second defendant twice, cutting his neck and the left side of his face. The force of the attack was such that a seven-centimetre section of the knife blade broke off.

Experts say the injuries could easily have been fatal

The injured man was separated from his attacker by other members of the group before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

According to the Debrecen Regional Court, the utility knife used in the attack was capable of causing death. Based on the location of the injuries, as well as the direction and force of the blows, forensic experts concluded that both wounds carried a realistic risk of being fatal, with the victim surviving only by chance.

Defendant also charged with drink-driving

Following the stabbing, the first defendant returned to his vehicle. The injured man reportedly tried to stop him from leaving by opening the driver’s door and grabbing him, but despite being intoxicated, the defendant managed to drive away from the scene.

For this reason, prosecutors also charged him with drink-driving in addition to attempted murder.

Defendant denies attempted murder charge

At the preparatory hearing, the first defendant appeared via video link from prison with the assistance of a Mongolian-Hungarian interpreter. He denied the attempted murder charge but admitted driving under the influence, claiming he got behind the wheel only because of the circumstances.

According to information presented during the hearing, prosecutors indicated that if the defendant had pleaded guilty, they would have sought a seven-year prison sentence followed by deportation from Hungary for seven years after serving his sentence. As he denied the attempted murder charge, the case will proceed to a full trial.

Second defendant is wanted by authorities

The second defendant is charged with disorderly conduct. According to the Debrecen Regional Court, he left his known address during the criminal proceedings and could not be summoned. The court has therefore issued an arrest warrant, which remains in effect.

The trial is expected to continue in the autumn, when witnesses as well as forensic medical and psychiatric experts will be heard.