Police seek help to identify wallet theft suspect in Debrecen

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Debrecen Police Department is conducting an investigation under case number 09010/1575/2026 on suspicion of felony theft.

According to the available information, the man shown in the released image allegedly stole a wallet from a department store in Debrecen at around 10:30 a.m. on 14 June 2026.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the incident to come forward. They can report in person at the Debrecen Police Department (4 Budai Ézsaiás Street, Debrecen), call +36 52 457 040 at any time of the day, contact the anonymous Telefontanú (Telephone Witness) hotline at +36 80 555 111, or dial the emergency number 112.

The police will treat all reports confidentially.