Elderly driver charged after causing serious accident in downtown Debrecen

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges over an accident in downtown Debrecen that caused injuries resulting in permanent impairment.

According to the indictment, the defendant was driving out of the inner courtyard of a property in central Debrecen on the morning of 21 December 2024. He activated the remote-controlled gate, which opened inward, but started driving before the gate had fully opened and collided with the moving gate panel.

As a result of the impact, the gate swung out onto the street and knocked over a parking barrier post installed on the pavement. The defendant then drove onto the road, where his vehicle made a side-impact collision with another car.

After the accident, the elderly man drove into the path of another vehicle and collided with it as well. His car then veered into a bus stop, where it struck two pedestrians who were waiting there.

The pedestrians suffered injuries requiring more than eight days of recovery, which healed with permanent disabilities. The passengers of the second vehicle involved in the collision suffered minor injuries that healed within eight days.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has charged the man with the negligent causing of a road traffic accident resulting in permanent impairment. In its indictment, the prosecution requested that the Debrecen District Court impose a suspended prison sentence and permanently ban the defendant from driving motor vehicles.

The photos taken during the police investigation show the two damaged vehicles. The left image shows the car that was not at fault, while the right image shows the front of the defendant’s vehicle in its final position after the crash.

(ugyeszseg.hu)