Bicycle Road Around Lake Tisza is Finished

Now, we can cycle around Lake Tisza on a freshly inaugurated bicycle road. The last section of the 67 km road around the lake was inaugurated yesterday.

The last section of the bicycle road was inaugurated yesterday in Poroszló by László Palkovics Minister of Innovation and Technology. The 6.5-kilometer-long section between Tiszafüred and Poroszló, running along main road 33, was built from 3.1 billion forints.

“In the last ten years, about 1,300 kilometers of new cycling routes have been developed in Hungary, so currently more than 9,000 kilometers of cycling facilities are available for road users” – said Palkovics. “At Lake Tisza, two international cycling routes meet, and these will be appreciated more as a result of the project, which has now been completed” – he added.