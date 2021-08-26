Hungarian success on the second day of the 3×3 basket world championship

The Hungarian team closed the second day of the 3×3 U18 World Championship in Debrecen with one victory and one defeat. In his first clash, József Lekli suffered a five-point defeat against Lithuania, which ended the day with a flawless balance, but after that, they defeated Mongolia, which was a 3×3 great power, 16-14.

The second game day took place on Wednesday at the U18 3×3 World Championships in Kossuth Square in Debrecen. With the heatwave over on Monday, the teams were able to play basketball in the arena in front of the Great Church in pleasant but slightly cool weather.

The previous day, the Hungarian girls defeated the Swiss for 21-11, with the powerful participation of Zita Szabó from DEAC. On Wednesday, the boy also fought for the Hungarian national team, Lithuania and Mongolia were the opponents, with two DEAC Basketball Academy students, Róbert Ságodi and Martin Kalassai, and the captain was also from Debrecen: József Lekli.

The program started with a Dutch-Romanian (14-13) women’s match going to the knife hill, and soon after that the Estonian-US delicacy came in the boys’ field, as expected, with spectacular solutions and sacks. Although the Estonians led almost to the final, the Americans turned in the last minute and won 21-17.

The time had already come for the evening when the Hungarian national team took on the field against Lithuania. Ours’ debut didn’t go very well, as they lost 20-15 in a tough fight from their opponent, but nothing died in the Kalassai-Ságodi duo, the Debrecen students played not only successfully, but also extremely spectacularly.

The most exciting clash of the game day was presented by our group opponents, although the Dominicans led all the way against the much more likely Russians, but the latter worked their five-point disadvantage in the last minute and a half and saved the match for extra time. After one basket at a time, the “golden goal that Russia eventually scored decided” so the paper form was not overturned.

The Hungarians’ next match was the last in the program when they had to defeat Mongolia. Our sons were exposed for themselves, they drove through, but at the same time, the Tartars did not give their skin cheaply. It was a very warlike match, where the people of Debrecen, Kalassai and Ságodi also excelled, although the former’s distant drummers did not always “roast”, but they fought hard and scored valuable points. “Ságó” secured the Hungarian success with his punishments at the end (16-14)

Wednesday results:

Boys:

Lithuania-Slovenia 19-21

Estonia-USA 17-21

USA-Slovenia 21-13

Lithuania-Russia 20-19

Dominican Republic-Mongolia 18-16

Lithuania-Hungary 20-15

Russia-Dominican Republic 22-21

Hungary-Mongolia 16-14

Women:

Netherlands-Romania 14-13

Ukraine-Spain 12-17

Egypt-Netherlands 8-16

Spain-Romania 16-14

Ukraine-Egypt 10-11

Latvia-Israel 19-12

Germany-Latvia 16-11

Indonesia-Germany 4-19

Thursday’s program:

Men:

15:10: Kazakhstan-Brazil

16:35: Ukraine-Indonesia

17:00: Romania-Israel

19:05: Egypt-Belarus

19:30: Germany-Romania

20:30: Belarus-Israel

20:55: Germany-Egypt

Women:

14:20: Slovenia-Belarus

14:45: USA-Mongolia

15:35: Russia-Slovenia

16:10: Belarus-Mongolia

17:25: USA-Russia

20:55: Estonia-Hungary

Debrecenini Sportcentrum