DEAC cheerleaders finished second in the senior freestyle pom category

The 1st B&W Cheer Hungarian Championship was held in Debrecen on Saturday, where the cheerleaders of the DEAC took second place in the senior freestyle pom category. Kata Cservenák won a silver medal in a senior individual, DEAC announced.

The DESOK hall in the University Square is full immediately after opening the gate. Those interested could admire the choreography of the more than four hundred contestants from the seventeen associations, up to 6 pm, to the jury.

DEAC would have originally started in three tracks, but due to injury, it only competed individually and as a team. Kata Cservenák won a silver medal in the senior individual and was also second in the senior freestyle pom category of the University of Debrecen.

In July, DEAC cheerleaders will travel to Greece for the European Championships.

debreceninap.hu

Photos: deac.hu