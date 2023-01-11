Loki suffered a heavy defeat in their first training match in Turkey

Loki suffered a heavy defeat in their first training match in Turkey

DVSC lost with four goals in their first training match in Belek against Cluj. As is known, this was actually supposed to be the second preparatory meeting, but the first match was missed.

According to the club’s report, DVSC, which in the meantime strengthened with a Montenegrin midfielder, created a couple of chances (apparently the Romanians also, but they are not mentioned in the article), but Blagojevic’s crew did not manage to score a goal.

Loki will play against German Hannover on Saturday and Uzbek Neftchi Fegana on Sunday.

 

debreceninap.hu

