Fatal Car Crash Between Földes and Püspökladány

Two vehicles collided between Földes and Báránd on Friday morning, the entire width of the road was closed.

A traffic accident occurred in the 17th kilometer section of main road no. 42 on February 23rd, at around 6:15 a.m. According to the available information, two vehicles collided between Földes and Báránd, and there has been a complete road closure at the scene. It was possible to detour in the direction of Kaba – the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters reported at 7:00 a.m. on Friday morning.

Disaster management also provided information about the accident. As it is written, two minibuses collided early on Friday morning, between Báránd and Földes on main road no. 42. The professional firefighters of Püspökladány, Hajdúszoboszló and Karcag attended the accident. Three people were traveling in one vehicle, while seven were traveling in the other, three of them were trapped in the wreckage. The units freed the passengers with the help of tension-cutting equipment, and then handed them over to the ambulance service. Firefighters de-energized one of the minibuses. One person lost his life in the accident.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay