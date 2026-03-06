Runners can start in five distances at the Debrecen Marathon on March 29th

The Debrecen Marathon will welcome sports and running enthusiasts on March 29 across five different distances and nine categories. The organizational issues that had arisen were resolved, with a new team taking over the event. The number of registrants has already exceeded 1,200, and organizers expect participation from more than 2,000 runners.

Lukács Laci, known from the Budapest-Bamako rally, announced he would join the first Debrecen Marathon at the starting line. Not only him, but Dombi Tibor, a legend of the local football club Loki, will also be running. The race was originally planned as a single-loop route, but due to excessive restrictions, the event was at risk. The newly established organizing committee recently modified the course. Participants can attempt a quarter marathon, half marathon, or full marathon, running through the most frequented parts of the city. The races can be completed individually, in pairs, or in teams of four. Additionally, there will be a 5-kilometer and a 1.7-kilometer distance, offering a wide range of options. Shorter distances are mainly around Nagyerdő, while longer routes go through the city center and return via Egyetem Boulevard, highlighted Dékán Tamás, managing director of the Hungarian Sports and Lifestyle Development Cluster.

At the University of Debrecen, sports and health development is a strategic priority. In this spirit, the idea of the Debrecen Marathon was conceived by the institution’s experts. Chancellor Zoltán Bács recalled that the European University Games, held in Miskolc and Debrecen two years ago, were successfully organized by the university, providing a solid foundation for the marathon. He added that despite the newly formed organizing committee only being in place for 10 days, the event on March 29 will be successful. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 1,200 registrations had been received, and the hope is that over 2,000 runners will take part.

The program also features accompanying events highlighting environmental awareness. The Debrecen Marathon aims to offer an unforgettable experience for runners while establishing best practices for sustainable urban event management in Hungary. “It’s not just important to work in a city, but also to love living here. This means having community programs where citizens can gather and enjoy each other’s company, and a running race is one such event,” explained Deputy Mayor Lajos Barcsa.

Registration is available online at debrecenmaraton.hu, where all essential information for participants can also be found.

(debrecen.hu)