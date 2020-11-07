How much does it cost the life of the citizen?

Hungarian society is pretty divided by the government’s epidemiological measures. Compared to how quickly the Boss reacted in the Spring time, we now see that the measures are progressing slowly, toddlingly, and even more and more people in the Party are complaining that more should be done, the Boss doesn’t care too much. Money seems to be more important. Although the forever optimistic central bank president’s prediction has not realized that the economy will not even feel the spring restrictions, it has been proven that yes. GDP has fallen, purchasing power has fallen, inflation has risen, the number of the unemployed people has risen too. Watching this, the government would rather close the places that could be closes for a few months. Is a theater, a cinema, or other cultural institution profitable only with onethird visitor? I don’t think so.

Even though tousands of breathing machines have been purchased, there are no sufficient number of trained health workers to operate them. Hospitals have been struggling with a lack of space since weeks and doctors are literally lords of life and death. Today, in Hungary, secondly they decide who can live and who cannot, as the capacities are finite. However, the primary responsibility is on Viktor Orbán and his money-hungry comrades. This biting epidemic and all the blood and tears that come with it: it is their fault. An analysis was certainly carried out at the Buda Castle on how much would it cost if the economy would fall again with more severe restrictions: how many unemployed, bankrupt companies and unpaid taxes would be generated. They may think that the Hungarian society can bear a few thousand or even 10,000 deaths if the economy is working, but they see it poorly. This is too much for the society and offering benefit programs, the low cost loans, subsidies for solar panels doesn’t help to cure the pain. Our lost relatives and friends cannot be replaced with money.

N. Nagy Sándor