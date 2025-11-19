Tokaji is Hungarians’ Favorite – Eger and Villány Wine Regions Follow

Among Hungary’s wine regions, Tokaji is the most popular among Hungarians, followed by the Eger wine region in second place and Villány in third, according to an online survey by Csodásmagyarország.hu, with details shared by Visit Hungary with MTI on Wednesday.

The survey, conducted in November with 1,658 respondents online, found that most people are primarily attracted to wine regions for their proximity to nature and opportunities for excursions. Many are also drawn by wine tastings, cellar visits, wellness services, and gastronomic programs.

Tokaji emerged as Hungarians’ number one favorite, with 23% of respondents voting for the UNESCO World Heritage region. Eger came second with 16%, and Villány ranked third with 15%.

The Balaton Highlands and Badacsony shared fourth place with 7% each, followed by Szekszárd in fifth place with 5%. Next were the Mátra and Balatonfüred–Csopak regions (4%), then Balatonboglár (3%). Mór and Sopron shared ninth place with 2% each, while Neszmély ranked tenth, also with 2%.

The survey also examined Hungarians’ wine consumption habits. Most respondents preferred white wine (43%), followed by red wine (30%) and rosé (16%).

Sparkling wine received 5%, and fizzy wine 1%, while 5% of respondents said they do not drink wine at all. Preferences varied little across age groups, with the exception that red wine was the top choice among those over 65.

Regarding specific wine varieties, Aszú led the top list (16%), followed by Olaszrizling (11%), Merlot (10%), Bikavér (9%), and Cserszegi Fűszeres in fifth place (9%).

