The University of Debrecen expands food and processing industry developments in the Nyírség tegion

The University of Debrecen is continuing its developments related to the food and canning industry in the Nyírség region. Following the Fruit Research Institute and the Szabolcs Apple Centre, the former production plant and site of the Zsindelyes Pálinka Distillery will also serve the university’s sectoral objectives in the future.

The University of Debrecen is playing an increasingly important role in the economic development of the Nyírség, particularly in Újfehértó. The former Fruit Research Institute supported the predecessor of the University of Debrecen, the Debrecen University of Agricultural Sciences, and its educational activities with the work of many highly respected professionals. As such, a major milestone was reached in 2022 when the University of Debrecen took over the institute from the then NAIK network.

“In line with the agricultural strategic objectives of the University of Debrecen, our aim in horticulture and fruit production is to become competitive market players by combining state-of-the-art technology with efficient production. The Fruit Research Institute, which plays a key role in Hungarian fruit production, as well as Szabolcsi Alma Centrum Ltd., provide an excellent foundation for achieving these goals. The latter became the property of the University of Debrecen at the end of 2024 under state ownership, as the partial legal successor of the Hungarian Horticultural Propagation Material Nonprofit Ltd.,” said Endre Harsányi, Vice-Rector for Agricultural and Food Science Development at the University of Debrecen.

The professor added that Szabolcsi Alma Centrum aims to act as an integrator among farmers in the region. The new cold storage complex will enable the collection, storage, and market-oriented sale of products from producer groups. It will also be a key element of a product chain that delivers raw materials and pre-processed products made from healthy ingredients to university public catering, connecting greenhouse facilities in Kisvárda and other university demonstration farms through Újfehértó.

At the end of 2024, based on Act XIII of 2021, the University of Debrecen took over a cold storage facility capable of storing more than 9,000 tonnes of apples, built by the state-owned Szabolcsi Alma Centrum Ltd. and its predecessor, MKSZN Nonprofit Ltd. The facility, which was 60 percent complete at the time, was transferred as accounting assets valued at 6.5 billion forints, without accompanying financial resources.

Through loans and shareholder contributions, the university-owned company completed the remaining construction work of the facility—originally under development for four years—within one year, investing 2.7 billion forints. This included the construction of internal roads and parking areas, the installation of a complete electrical network, stormwater and wastewater drainage systems, and a fire water reservoir.

“During the final phase of construction, the heating system was installed and commissioned, modern social facilities and an electrical switching room were created, and structural preservation measures were completed. Heat and smoke extraction systems, fire-resistant wall cladding, and steel stairwell structures were also built,” said Attila Sándor Tóth, Managing Director of Szabolcsi Alma Centrum Ltd.

The university-owned company has submitted its application for the occupancy permit, and the official approval process is now in its final phase. According to plans, the cold storage and logistics centre could begin operations in 2026.

“The complex has 52 cold chambers and is suitable for storing and cooling more than 9,000 tonnes of apples. We are considering converting part of the facility into freezer storage so that we can also store frozen products. This would allow us to gain a larger market share in agriculture. As an integrator, we consider it essential to reach small and family-owned businesses not only in Újfehértó, but also in Hajdú-Bihar County and the southern part of Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County. Located near approximately 160 hectares of apple orchards within the 200-hectare area of the Újfehértó Research Institute, the complex will also play an active role in the university’s research and development activities,” said Managing Director Attila Sándor Tóth.

Last year, the University of Debrecen took another significant step in the region’s economic development by purchasing the former production plant and site of the Zsindelyes Pálinka Distillery. This is welcome news for the people of Újfehértó, who expect economic revitalization following the restart of operations at the facility, Mayor József Hosszú told hirek.unideb.hu.

“We are very pleased with the University of Debrecen’s involvement. The Fruit Research Institute has a history of more than 60 years, but in the past decade it had begun to decline. With the university’s arrival, this negative trend has been halted and strong development is now evident, which could be further boosted by the launch of the Apple Centre. We hope these investments will create new jobs for the people of Újfehértó and generate tax revenue for the city. The pálinka distillery, which closed two years ago, provided employment for many locals and purchased fruit from producers. We trust that this new university investment will also have a stimulating effect on the local economy,” said József Hosszú.

The mayor noted that significant road developments are also expected in the city in connection with the investment, and discussions with the university leadership are ongoing regarding further cooperation opportunities.

According to plans, once operations restart at the facility now owned by the University of Debrecen, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be produced using fruit from the university’s demonstration farms, as well as by-products of food and canning industry manufacturing processes.

