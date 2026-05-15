Hepatitis A outbreak declared in Hajdúhadház

According to the public notice, the municipality was informed by the Balmazújváros District Office of the Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office, acting in its public health capacity, that a hepatitis A outbreak situation has developed in the town.

The statement said there is no official information yet about the exact number of infected people, but based on reports from municipal workers assisting with contact tracing, up to 20 infected individuals and several hundred contacts may be involved.

Authorities have already taken the necessary measures to contain the outbreak.

Residents are being asked to pay special attention to personal hygiene. Hand disinfection stations have been set up at the entrances of municipally operated institutions to help prevent further spread.

The municipality also stated that affected families identified by local authorities have received packages containing disinfectants and cleaning supplies.