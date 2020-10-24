SZFE Chancellor: University Website Hacked

The website of Budapest’s University of Theatre and Film Arts (SZFE) has been hacked and is currently unavailable, the university’s recently appointed chancellor said. Gábor Szarka said in a statement that “the problem is being dealt with”. According to press reports, the website has been unavailable since Wednesday afternoon. SZFE’s new leadership had internet services cut off from SZFE’s central campus on Oct. 13. The facility has been blockaded by students protesting for restoring the university’s autonomy for some 50 days. On Oct. 16 the leadership decided to bring the autumn break forward and called on students to leave the premises but they refused.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay