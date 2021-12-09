Conversation about the secret of women’s success at the University of Debrecen

The situation of women, their career opportunities, and the balance between work and private life were discussed at a “sofa-discussion” at the Faculty of Economics and Business of the University of Debrecen, which was attended by three successful companies executives from Debrecen.

There is a woman behind every successful man, the saying goes. But what if the woman is successful? What challenges do successful women face in their professional careers? How to balance work and private life? Among other things, the answer to these questions was sought by the WOMAN OF SUCCESS! Krisztina Dajnoki, Director of the Institute of Management and Organisation Sciences of the Faculty of Economics and Business of the University of Debrecen, spoke to three women from Debrecen who were successful in economic life.

According to Krisztina Dajnoki, women are still at a disadvantage in the Hungarian labor market. A significant proportion of employers prefer to hire a man than a woman. Even today, far fewer female executives work than men, and women are generally paid less than their male counterparts.

Virág Kocsi-Marossy CEO believes that his language skills and experience at various multi-companies played a significant role in his success. She said women leaders are becoming more accepted in municipalities. However, when asked if she would make a quota mandatory on the farm, she answered no. He called it important for female leaders to consciously devote time to their families.

“I have never experienced discrimination among our business partners because I am a woman,” said Mónika Nagy, CEO of MST Engineering Kft., Which employs 106 people. However, she also reported that her two children were forced to get used to the fact that they could not always rush to their mother when she was a child, and sometimes he only came home from work at eight in the evening. She did her chores at night for a long time, but that’s not the case today, she manages to schedule her time better and her husband helps a lot too.

Mária Szüle, Head of HR Management at the BMW Group in Debrecen, said she relied heavily on discipline and humor to solve everyday workplace problems, but sometimes outside help had to be accepted. She was advising girls who were about to choose a career to learn as many foreign languages as possible and to dare to communicate boldly as a novice, to show how much knowledge they had come out of higher education.

hirek.unideb.hu