92 percent of the employees and students at the University of Debrecen are vaccinated against the coronavirus

According to an internal survey at the end of November, the University of Debrecen is in an outstandingly good position in terms of employee and student vaccination rates and infection rates. More than 92 percent of workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, and many have already received the third vaccine.

An anonymous in-house survey conducted in the last days of last month revealed the importance of protecting the health of the University of Debrecen’s twelve thousand employees, including those working in university companies, as well as the health of the institutional community: the majority of the institution’s employees the third-round vaccine, which provides more effective protection, has also been used by many.

As of November 29, 2021, 92.46 percent of the staff of the University of Debrecen, almost 11,000 people, had been vaccinated against some form of coronavirus, compared to only 7.54 percent. At the end of the month, 149 of the institution’s staff were Covid patients, up 1.25% from 1.9% at the time.

Faculty-student data also show a high vaccination rate: the majority of active university students (82%) have a second vaccination, but a significant proportion of students have already been given the third vaccination. There are several faculties where the percentage of those vaccinated twice is over 90 percent and the proportion of those vaccinated three times is thirty percent.

hirek.unideb.hu