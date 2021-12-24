Decisions Made by the Senate in December

At its meeting held on 9 December 2021, the Senate of the University of Debrecen made a decision regarding the preferred candidate for the position of Rector. The Senate recommended the appointment of Zoltán Szilvássy as Rector by the Board of Trustees of the foundation maintaining the university. The Senate also made decisions about the launch of new courses, business partnerships, and the amendment of several regulations.

According to the announcement of the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen, the deadline for submitting applications for the position of Rector of the University of Debrecen was 19 November 2021. The only application for the role was submitted by Zoltán Szilvássy, the current rector of the institution. At the meeting Elek Bartha, vice rector for educational affairs, presented the issue and called the Senate to evaluate the application. Members of the Senate voted anonymously on whom to recommend for the position to the Maintainer. Based on the results – 68 yes, 1 no, 1 abstention, and 1 invalid vote -, Rector Zoltán Szilvássy was recommended to the position of Maintainer for the Rector in the next 4 years as of May 2022.

Following the assessment of the application, the meeting continued with management reports. Zoltán Szilvássy explained that the intense work in relation to the operation of the foundation-managed university was continued. He added that with the introduction of the new model the rights of the Senate had been transferred to the Board of Trustees of the Maintainer. The exact specification of these rights will be addressed in the period to come. The rector also expressed his gratitude for the support of the members of the Senate, which allowed him to continue his work.

Chancellor Zoltán Bács pointed out that the draft of the second round of salary adjustment, which concerned employees of the university other than educators, researchers and teachers, had been finished. It involves the adjustment of basic salary according to the level of qualification, and allows employers to recognise the work of employees with performance-based payout in these positions as well. The Chancellor highlighted that organisational units would have to establish a framework of performance assessment, and would also have to monitor the relevant indicators, along with the educational areas, and applicant and student headcount. The number of drop-outs and scientific publications will also be among the factors to be considered.

The Senate also decided to establish a company majority-owned by UD. The university and the Faculty of Science and Technology will jointly launch ITK-UD R&D Research and Development Kft., owned by the university (51%) and a business partner (49%). The Chancellor explained that UD has ownership in more than 30 companies, in most cases as majority owner. The newly established company will be involved in the development of hydrogen and electric power-driven means of public transportation and cargo vehicles, including autonomous vehicles.

– Based on previous development projects of the Faculty of Science and Technology, we see a promising opportunity here. The joint company will have a registered capital of HUF 20 million, out of which HUF 10.2 million will be invested by UD. In addition to its share in the registered capital, the Faculty of Science and Technology will contribute to the operation of the company with HUF 500 million in the forms of intellectual property, software, development results and tangible assets, while UD will contribute with HUF 20 million worth of laboratory capacity. This programme may pave the way for similar cooperation with other companies in the future. In the cases of successful development projects, the Faculty of Science and Technology will buy the prototypes, and pay royalty from the resulting income to the joint company – pointed out the Chancellor.

Among other things, the Senate decided to launch a series of academic programmes, including speech therapy specialisation in the special education programme, supply chain management, business economy, postgraduate course to prepare for the pedagogical professional examination, and a technician degree programme. The Senate also approved the agreement on cooperation with Krones Hungary Kft., and made modifications to the core parts of the Organisational and Operational Regulations and its specified annexes.

Maintainer’s Decision on the Name of the New Rector

Based on the recommendation made by the Senate of the University of Debrecen on 9 December 2021, the Board of Trustees of the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen (the Maintainer) decided on the name of the new Rector on 10 December 2021. The members of the Board supported the appointment of Zoltán Szilvássy, current rector of the university, as of next May for the next four years, allowing him to start his third term as head of the institution.

Led by Chairman György Kossa, the Board made the above decision without the vote of the member of the Board concerned, and will submit it to the President of Hungary as required by law.

