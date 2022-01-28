The Proteomics Laboratory at the University of Debrecen is excellent

The Proteomics Service Laboratory of the University of Debrecen, which mainly deals with protein testing, has been chosen as one of the most outstanding research infrastructures in the country. The list of the top 50 domestic research units was compiled at the initiative of the National Office for Research, Development and Innovation.

The Proteomics Service Laboratory was established in 2005 by the Institute of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the University of Debrecen. Even then, the establishment of a service laboratory system was considered important so that the instruments procured by each organizational unit could serve the entire research community, and the institute took a pioneering role in this. The first head of the laboratory was Professor József Tőzsér.

hirek.unideb.hu