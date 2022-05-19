Military careers at the Balásházy School in Debrecen will be regularly promoted

Bácsi Éva

The János Balásházy Training Technical School, Gymnasium, and College of the University of Debrecen and the Military Administration and Central Registry Command of the Hungarian Armed Forces agreed on the presentation of the further learning opportunities provided by the Hungarian Armed Forces and on the promotion of the military career on Monday.

Within the framework of the cooperation, the Hungarian Armed Forces (MH) will be a regular guest of the institutional career orientation events. In the framework of lectures, students can get acquainted with the career model provided by the army and participate in internships at the Hungarian military organization.

 

