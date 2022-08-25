The new building of the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Debrecen received a construction permit

In addition to education and research, the new building of the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Debrecen also serves the needs of small-batch pharmaceutical, medical food, and nutritional supplement production. The National Manufacturing-Research-Education Center can be built in 2023 based on the plans of Pyxis Nautica Architects.

A key focus area for the University of Debrecen is the health industry, the further development of which can be contributed to by the National Manufacturing-Research-Education Center and the new building of the Faculty of Pharmacy. The complex to be built will be the sixth element in the university’s Science, Technology, and Innovation Park on Vezér Street, in addition to the Innovation Center, the Pilot Vaccine Plant, which is already under construction, the National COVID Vaccine under planning, the National Vaccine Factory and the Automotive Industry Laboratory.

The building is planned to consist of two main functional units. One part of the building provides a suitable infrastructural background for the theoretical and practical training and research and teaching activities of the Faculty of Pharmacy, while the other will function as a GMP and IFS plant for pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The new research center, in addition to the university’s own projects, also provides research and production opportunities for industrial partners connected to the health industry cluster created by the institution, which is unique in our country in terms of general university operations.

In the research and development laboratory, according to the plans, it will be possible to develop various products in the laboratory, especially pharmaceutical preparations that can be registered.

What makes the design interesting is the meeting of the different characters of the two main functions within one building. In this, the public and open educational building forms a composition with the closed, box-like mass of the production unit. To solve this, the research work taking place in the laboratories served as inspiration: the dissolution, effervescence, and thus the spectacular process of the chemical transformation itself. During the chemical reaction, the two different building masses interact with each other. The white foam-like upper mass dissolves the lower angular material, and it reacts, creating larger openings that float on the white facade.

Creation of the building of the National Manufacturing-Research-Education Center and Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences (High-Tech) within the framework of the call for tenders entitled GINOP 2.3.1-20 “Strengthening of regional research institute capacities”, identification number GINOP-2.3.1-20-2020-00004, can be realized in 2023 with approximately HUF 7.4 billion in tender resources. The designer of the building is Pyxis Nautica Építésziroda, who, with the coordination of around 22 specialized designers, is currently developing the construction plans.

design credit: Designer: Pyxis Nautica Architects, visual design: Zoltán Gazdag

hirek.unideb.hu