Exciting attractions and exploring the job fair included the upcoming Vienna trip

Between March 1st and 3rd, with the cooperation of the Debrecen Students’ Political Science Association, we will once again organize a study trip to Vienna. We are waiting for university students to participate in the trip, but if you have just graduated, the trip might be useful for you too, because we are going to the biggest job fair in Vienna, where countless companies will be present.

On this trip, anyone can find an interesting and useful program and discover the beautiful historic city of Vienna. This is why we tried to leave free time to explore the city in addition to the planned programs.

You can apply for the 3-day Vienna trip at the Facebook event by writing to the organizer or by sending an e-mail to viennastudytrip@gmail.com.

The planned program includes:

The bus leaves Debrecen at dawn on the first of March, so we will arrive in Vienna around 11-12 o’clock. After checking in at the accommodation – Wombat Hostel, the afternoon is yours to enjoy.

On the second day, on March 2, in the forenoon, there will be a joint program to listen to a lecture at the Vienna Stock Exchange, the lecture will be in English. There will be free time again in the afternoon.

On the third day, March 3, there will be joint programs, after leaving the accommodation, we will go to the Vienna job fair, where everyone will discover the companies’ offers. It is worth finding out about the companies in advance, preparing an electronic Europass CV, so that you can send it to the given company on the spot. You can find the approx 350 exhibitors here. And our last program is a visit to the campus of the University of Economics Vienna, where you can explore this part of the university.

On the way home to Debrecen:

Late on Friday afternoon, we will arrive in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, so anyone can get off the bus there if they want to.

The price of the trip:

The participation fee is 90 euros or HUF 36,000, which includes the cost of travel and accommodation.

Application:

We have a form for registration. You have to sign it when you pay for the trip (in cash), then your reservation for the trip becomes certain.

The application deadline is February 20, but it is worth paying the travel fee sooner so that the places do not run out.

Our ideas for what you can do in your free time in Vienna:

St. Stephen’s Cathedral – All-Inclusive-Ticket € 20 – https://www.stephanskirche.at/toursWhileCorona.php

Sisi Museum – Students: € 15 – https://www.sisimuseum-hofburg.at/…/day-ticket-sisi-museum

The Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel – Adult € 13.50 – https://www.wienerriesenrad.com/en

Schoko Museum – Students € 6 – https://www.schokomuseum.at/en/prices/

Madame Tussauds Wien – from € 24 – https://www.madametussauds.com/wien

Leopold Museum – € 15,00 – https://www.leopoldmuseum.org/en/visit/tickets

Imperial Carriage Museum – Students € 8 – https://shop.khm.at/en/tickets/detail/?shop[showItem]=200000000004001-T008-01

Imperial Treasury Vienna – Students € 12.00 – https://shop.khm.at/en/tickets/detail/?shop[showItem]=200000000003001-T007-01

Museum of Applied Arts (MAK) – REGULAR € 15- http://www.mak.at/

Naturhistorisches Museum Wien – Student € 10 – https://www.nhm-wien.ac.at/

Prater – entry is free, you only pay for the games – http://www.prater.at/GeneralInformation.php?LI=4

Hundertwasser Village – admission is free – https://www.hundertwasser-village.com/

Belvedere Museum Wien – around € 15 – https://www.belvedere.at/en/tickets?location[]=1

Sigmund Freud Museum – Students € 8,50 – https://www.freud-museum.at/en/opening-hours-and-tickets…

Danube Tower – students with ID-Card € 12,80, Adults € 16 – https://shop.donauturm.at/en/

Schönbrunn – prices start from 18 € – https://www.schoenbrunn.at/…/tickets…/all-tickets-tours

Butterfly house – https://www.wien.info/en/sightseeing/sights/from-a-to-z/butterfly-house-342114?fbclid=IwAR2-i9vNN1S0xjZrfUQZcjsFLhOFkhgd43cf4FWSyPHBGaRHLulRnG4U9xQ

International flavors in Vienna:

There are also many markets and shops with international flavors in the city, where you can buy food from all kinds of nations, be it Asian, African, or Arab. In addition to this, you can try many ethnic restaurants with an emphasis on gastronomy. You can find a list of the exotic & expat food stores in Vienna here.

Naschmarkt – With its 120 stalls and entertainment venues, the most well-known Viennese market offers a colorful gastronomic offer, so you can taste the delicacies of almost every cuisine, from Viennese to Indian, Vietnamese to Italian.

We invite you to join us!

We are waiting for your applications to have you join us in this exciting, educational and, most of all, FUN trip in which you can both enjoy the charm of the city of Vienna and discover plenty of professional opportunities at the job fair visit.

Main picture: Library and Learning Centre University of Economics Vienna