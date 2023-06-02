South African delegation at the University of Debrecen

The members of the prestigious delegation from a distant country got to know the institution’s training offer and the scholarship opportunities provided by the Stipendium Hungaricum and also met South African students studying here at the University of Debrecen, writes unideb.hu.

The representatives of the Republic of South Africa, Nkosinathi Sishi, Kgabo Matjanet and Temwa Moyo, were received by Elek Barta on Thursday 1 June. During the meeting with the delegation, the vice-chancellor of education explained the training offer of the institution and the opportunities provided by the university.

The University of Debrecen’s courses are internationally known and recognized, which is why they are increasingly popular among foreign students. Today, more than seven thousand students from 133 countries are studying in almost 80 English-language programs offered by 13 faculties

– explained Elek Bartha.

The University of Debrecen currently has 56 students from the Republic of South Africa, 27 of them came within the framework of the Sipendium Hungaricum scholarship program, with the support of the Hungarian government.

The members of the delegation also discussed future training and support opportunities for South African students at the UD International Education Coordinating Center.