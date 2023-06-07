Conference of young researchers at the University of Debrecen

The International Conference of Young Researchers in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering (YRICCCE IV) was organized at the University of Debrecen between June 1 and 3. About 70 young scientists from Hungary and Romania presented their research results at the professional program in English.



The International Conference of Young Researchers in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering was held for the first time in 2016 in Cluj, Romania. Since then, the lecture series has been jointly organized by the Hungarian and Romanian Chemists’ Associations every two years.

This year, the University of Debrecen hosted the professional program. In the Life Sciences Building, 23 young researchers gave lectures, and 35 participants presented their research results on posters.

The conference series is extremely important in the education of scientific replacements. The event offers PhD students, postdocs and young researchers from universities, research institutes and industries the opportunity to meet, discuss research topics, exchange scientific ideas, inspire new research, and establish new relationships for closer cooperation

– said Sándor Kéki, deputy academic dean of UD Faculty of Science and Technology, head university professor of the Applied Chemistry Department of the Institute of Chemistry.

Before the introduction of the young researchers, the participants could listen to the presentation of two invited specialists, Adrian-Alexandru Somesan (Babes-Bolyai University) and Péter Nagy, acting director of the UD Chemistry Coordination Institute.

This invitation was a great honor for me also because I consider inspiring and encouraging young researchers to be one of my most important tasks. In my presentation, I illustrated how important the chemical sciences are in cancer research and in the treatment of oncological diseases. I also wanted to motivate the scientific generation of the future by presenting the results

– emphasized Professor Péter Nagy.

Of the 68 young researchers who presented themselves at the conference, more than forty came from domestic institutions, 23 of them from the University of Debrecen.