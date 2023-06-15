The Faculty of Medicine honored its instructors

The Faculty of Medicine of the University of Debrecen awarded Gyula Elischer, Béla Fornet, and Aladár Kettesy Memorial Medals and Prizes for their outstanding achievements in the field of diagnostic and clinical medicine. Professor Péter Molnár, Professor István Édes and Associate Professor Béla Turchányi received their awards at the faculty’s ceremony on Wednesday, writes unodeb.hu.



The Faculty of Medicine established a prize in memory of Professor Gyula Elischer in 2001 to recognize high-level achievements in the field of diagnostic medicine. The Gyula Elischer Memorial and Prize was awarded this year to Péter Molnár, professor emeritus of the Institute of Pathology.

Péter Molnár has been participating in training for more than 50 years, during which time he has taught and nurtured generations of medical students. He became the Faculty of Medicine Teacher of the Year several times, and was also recognized as an excellent teacher. He excelled not only in the training of medical students, but also in shared training, and had a significant role in the development of teaching materials and the foundation of the pathology specialization. His internationally cited observations relate to the characterization of the so-called blood-tumor barrier and the pathological functioning of the blood-brain barrier

– explained László Mátyus, dean of the Faculty of Medicine of UD.

After the award, Péter Molnár gave a lecture entitled Half a Century in the Service of Pathology.

The high-level results achieved in the field of non-surgical clinical medicine are recognized by the faculty with a memorial medal and award established to cherish the memory of Professor Béla Fornet. Among other things, the candidate’s sacrificial healing activity and the introduction of new procedures are taken into account when selecting the recipient. This year’s recipient is István Édes, a university professor at the Institute of Cardiology.

In 1994, Professor István Édes was appointed head university professor of the Heart and Pulmonary Clinic and then of the Cardiology Clinic. Between 2000-2001, he was the president of the Medical and Health Sciences Center of the University of Debrecen, and between 2005-2007, he was the professional leader of the August project. As a clinician, his main areas are invasive cardiology examinations and interventions. László Mátyus praised the work of István Édes as he also carried out exemplary activities as a researcher, primarily in the investigation of the regulation of the contractility of the heart muscle and the intracellular and clinical mechanism of action of Ca2+ sensitizers.

István Édes, who was awarded the Béla Fornet Memorial Award and Prize, gave a lecture entitled Clinical Examinations in heart failure and acute cardiology pathologies.

In recognition of the high level of results achieved in the field of surgical clinical medicine, a commemorative medal and prize can be awarded in honor of the memory of Professor Aladár Kettesy. The awardee is selected on the basis of manual surgical activity, taking into account, among other things, the candidate’s teaching and research activities. This year’s recipient of the Kettesy Aladár Memorial and Prize is Béla Turchányi, associate professor of the Department of Orthopedics and Traumatology.

Béla Turchányi has been teaching at the Faculty of Medicine in Hungarian and English since 2011. His attitude towards education and students is outstanding. He also participates in many types of research. In addition to studying the exact details and treatment options of tissue injuries caused by limb circulation disorders, one of the most important is the biomechanical examination of plywood on a fracture-fixation model

– emphasized the dean of the Faculty of Medicine.

This year’s recipient of the Kettesy Aladár Memorial Medal and Prize, Béla Turchányi Why is traumatology the most beautiful profession? gave his presentation under the title The awardees received their recognition from László Mátyus, dean of the Faculty of Medicine, and Zoltán Szabó, president of the Clinical Center, at the ceremony on Wednesday.