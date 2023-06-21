Swiss delegation to the Faculty of Health Sciences

Fourteen lecturers and students of the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern participated in the social work field practice of the Faculty of Health Sciences.

The University of Debrecen signed a cooperation agreement with the Basel-based university two years ago, and the delegation came to Nyíregyháza as part of this.

The purpose of the visit was to get to know the target groups and areas of poverty and to deepen the relationship between the two higher education institutions. During the five-day study trip, the Swiss students and teachers were able to get to know the local services and professional results related to social work in social institutions.

The delegation discussed helping people living in extreme poverty, Ukrainian refugees and the homeless with the specialists of the Nyíregyház Family Support and Child Welfare Center, the Periphery Association, the Labor Café community cafe, and the Protection Charity Service. They also discussed future cooperation in education and research.

The foreign guests also participated in a community program organized by the social work students of the faculty.

