Future relations between Central Asia and the University of Debrecen

The management of the University of Debrecen and Kazakhstan’s Astana IT University discussed the preparation of a complex agreement concerning education, research and economic development. The honorary consul of Hungary delegated to Kazakhstan also participated in the online meeting.

The representatives of the two higher education institutions also discussed the coordination of medical and health science courses, as well as industrial installation, development and business opportunities. Astana IT University was represented by Andrey Alexandrovich Beloshitsky at the meeting on Thursday. The vice-rector for science and innovation said that the IT University in Astana is a nationally and internationally recognized, decisive scientific institution that plays a leading role in the region’s research and innovation activities and also has a significant social responsibility. With its innovative technological focus, the important goal of the institution is the implementation of the smart and digital university model. Due to the academic excellence and high level of technological education, the demand for their graduates is constantly high.

At the consultation, the coordination and strategy director Okszána Kiszil presented the educational and scientific portfolio and innovation activities of the University of Debrecen. Speaking about the institution’s health industry research and development, Rector Zoltán Szilvássy said that, as it turned out, many similarities were discovered between the two institutions during the negotiations.

– Both universities have an industrial park and carry out their research, development and innovation activities in a cluster environment, so it soon became clear that this cooperation goes beyond the traditional education-research and student mobility agreement, industrial establishment and economic development can be given a lot of emphasis – Zoltán Szilvássy evaluated the meeting.

The rector added: the new cooperation can give another boost to the institution’s already very active relationship-building activities in Central Asia, as the university currently has relations with numerous Kazakh, Kyrgyz, and Uzbek institutions. There are currently 141 students from Kazakhstan, 53 from Kyrgyzstan and 25 from Uzbekistan, 11 from Turkmenistan and 7 from Tajikistan studying at DE.

Jambulat Sarsenov, the honorary consul of Hungary delegated to Kazakhstan, also took part in the meeting, who emphasized that the planned agreement is in line with the planned cooperation between the member countries of the Turkic Council and can contribute to the effective economic development of the region.

