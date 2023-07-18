The University of Debrecen in a different way: University Square at the Campus Festival

The University Square will be renovated for this year’s Campus Festival. At the thematic stands, the 27 organizational units of the University of Debrecen, organized around a theme, present the colorful, light-hearted or even humorous side of science to the young people, who will also be guests for a drink. The University Preparatory Program for Secondary School Students, KEEP, will be introduced at this year’s festival, with which the institution addresses those who are about to continue their education.

The University Square welcomes young people from Wednesday to Sunday, every day from 4:30 pm, at the Campus Festival, at last year’s location, opposite the Nagyerde Cultural Park. In addition to the spectacular, thematic presentations, the campus festival’s novelty this year is that young people will receive stamps for completing playful tasks at the stands, and after collecting three, they can be guests of the Chill Zone on the University square, where they can enjoy one of the trendy drinks of the summer, the Mimóza cocktail and they will also offer a spritz made of dry white wine, as well as elderberry, mint and lavender syrup for the correctly completed lesson book.

Devils of Technology

With the help of experts from the Faculty of Information Technology and the Faculty of Technology of the University of Debrecen, anyone can decipher the messages exchanged by the Roman legions or German submarines, try to change a wheel in 1 minute or even take off in an airplane.

L-I live island

The staff of the Mental Health and Equality Center, the Adult Psychiatry Department and the Psychiatry and Psychotherapy Clinic invite festival-goers to paint self-knowledge bags and make mirror-image yarn dolls, who can also find out if Freud or Billie Eilish lives in them.

Take up the rhythm of medicine!

Blood group determination, the use of a vein scanner, microscopic examination of hematological pathologies or the isolation of blood components can all be done in one place, in the pavilion of the Medical Microbiology, Sántha Kálmán College and Laboratory Medicine, where samples taken from the hands or mobile phones of those interested can reveal which pathogens they live together.

Filter and mix with us!

Festival-goers can ask the specialists of the Faculty of Pharmacy, the Department of Internal Medicine and the Department of Dermatology about screening tests, the process of organ donation, and the correct and effective diet. which they can take home.

Manage wisely!

DE’s Environmental Protection Committee guides you into the world of microbiomes, the DNA of plants and fruits, and microscopic fungi. At their stand, interested parties can create their own heat map and find out how they can become a Green Hero.

Captive of knowledge

An escape room awaits the enterprising people in the pavilion of the Faculty of Humanities. By solving logic and skill tasks in the humanities and social sciences, they can get to the concert of their favorite band on time.

Operancia from here

The Faculty of Humanities, the University and National Library, and the Faculty of State and Law are tempting young people with the title I’m looking for ‘Jancsim-keresem az Iluskám’. In addition, in the pavilion called ‘Óperencián innen’, with the help of the Hósköltemény cube, text creation will reach another level, and it will be possible to choose from among the favorite books of the Campus Festival performers.

Science is a game, let’s play!

Leaving the atmosphere of the festival for a moment, you can discover the Earth and the Solar System through VR glasses. Specialists from the Faculty of Sciences and Technology also conduct a water quality test on the University Square, cool everything with liquid nitrogen and also tell us whether our sunglasses polarize or transmit UV light.

What’s in you?

CT, PET, MRI, SPECT – how do modern imaging systems, pacemakers or artificial hearts work? Among other things, those who visit the Cardiology and Heart Surgery Clinic, Cardiology, Radiology, Nuclear Medicine and Hospital Hygiene Department pavilions of the Clinical Center will get answers to these questions, where they will also find out what the magic powder pen test is.

Let’s press smart!

This is where time is a central factor. The Emergency Clinic, the Obstetrics Clinic and the Faculty of Health Sciences use 4D anatomy software and models to present, among other things, the practical techniques of resuscitation, physiotherapy and first aid. They are joined – as on weekdays – by the paramedics, with whom you can practice hemostasis, bandaging or even the correct Heimlich technique.

With us, you are the finisher!

The Faculty of Economics and DEAC await the festival-goers with beer pong, wheel of fortune and click selfies combined with competency-based quiz questions. The darts, cheerleader and American football divisions of the university sports club will also present themselves in their pavilion.

University square stage

The university stage offers a variety of talks and music for those arriving in the afternoon and evening. Among other things, we will talk about internet and school bullying, as well as the legal consequences of drug and alcohol consumption. Among the guests are agricultural YouTuber Ádám Lenner and performers from the Dumaszínház, and in the evenings, Gergő Szakács Akusztik, Tóth Vera Quartet and Márk Járai also play here.