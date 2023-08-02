The dormitories of the University of Debrecen welcome more than a thousand first-year students

First-year students of the University of Debrecen must submit their dormitory applications by post by August 11. This year, the institution reserves 1,220 places for freshmen in fifteen dormitories on its six campuses. The university has a total of 4,943 dormitories in Debrecen, Hajdúböszörmény, Nyíregyháza and Szolnok, meaning that a quarter of them are available to first-year students.



The summer renovation works and painting are still taking place in the dormitories of the University of Debrecen. In the dormitory, two entire levels will be renewed, in addition to Lajos Kossuth I-II. Several modernized rooms will await freshmen in the dormitory and in the Campus Hotel.

The Dormitory Board is not idle even in the summer, the reconstructions are ongoing in cooperation with the commissioned operators. In recent years, boilers, boilers and service units have been constantly replaced in the Arany Sándor Student Apartment, Markusovszky Lajos III. We have completely renovated most levels of the dormitory. We also replaced six hundred bed frames in the accommodations with more comfortable ones. An ambitious program was formulated regarding the transformation of the rooms of the Veres Péter College, which was also renovated in several steps. The first results of this are already visible, some rooms already have their own water block

– Imre Csiszár told.

The head of the University Dormitory Board added: the dormitory fee for places reserved for first-year students is between HUF 20 and HUF 35 thousand per month. These fees are still a fraction of the monthly cost of a sublet.

In the past five years, an average of 80 percent of applicants were accepted in the dormitory admission procedure of the University of Debrecen. The majority of the students who were left out of the waiting list were admitted to the college in the first two weeks of September, in place of the students who gave up the place they had won or left the training soon and thus moved out of the college

– said the college director.

For students who have a legal relationship with the University of Debrecen, the dormitory application and its evaluation, and decision-making have already been completed, the decisions can be found on the website kollegiumok.unideb.hu, under the link https://kollegiumok.unideb.hu/elbiralt-kervenyek. The dormitory application form for first-year students is now available here, under the Dormitory admission and social affairs menu item. Freshmen must print out and sign the electronically completed and finalized application, along with the necessary certificates, by mail to the DE College Admissions and Social Office (4032 Debrecen, Egyetem tér 1. – Kossuth Lajos III College, fszt. 3018.).

Dormitory applications must be received by August 11, Friday. First-year students can still only get into one of the places on a social basis, they must prove their eligibility in an official way. Applications that are incompletely filled out, received without a signature or received late cannot be evaluated on their merits, we only determine their invalidity. Such applications can only be considered in the second instance based on a fairness request

– emphasized Imre Csiszár.

The head of the University Dormitory Board emphasized that the regular social scholarship must be applied for at the same time, on the same application form, with the dormitory and student residence admission procedures. Regardless of whether the student applies to the college or not, the application for a regular social scholarship must be submitted in the current announcement, as there will be no separate application for regular social scholarship applicants in September.

The Dormitory Admissions and Social Committee of the University of Debrecen will decide on the submitted applications by August 21.

