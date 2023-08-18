Farmer Expo: cooperation is the key to success

The importance of collaboration and professional partnership was emphasized by the participants, including Minister of Agriculture István Nagy, at the Thursday opening of the 32nd Farmer Expo International Agricultural and Food Trade Fair. At this year’s agricultural fair, interested parties are waiting for 280 exhibitors on 20,000 square meters on the Böszörményi út campus of the University of Debrecen between August 17th and 20th.

The government is a strong ally of agriculture, producers, processors, universities and tries with all its might to provide assistance to the players in the sector. Courageous measures are being taken to protect agriculture

– Minister of Agriculture István Nagy declared at the opening of the agricultural exhibition and fair on Thursday.

According to the head of the ministry, it shows the government’s commitment and determination that for the resources of the EU budget cycle until 2027, our country provides a unique amount of 80 percent of national additional financing, which means three times more resources for developments than in the previous seven years.

István Nagy added: the Farmer Expo is an excellent place for all the participants of the agrarian farm to meet and share their experiences, and the University of Debrecen promotes the joint solution of difficulties and the implementation of plans with knowledge and innovative solutions.

The University of Debrecen has built a multidisciplinary agricultural science behind the agrarium, which has products that have entered the market, patents granted in more than 100 countries and export activities. The ars poetic of our institution in cooperation with the agricultural sector is proactive flexibility

– stated Zoltán Szilvássy in his opening speech.

The rector of the University of Debrecen highlighted: the defining element of the university’s agricultural institutional system is the agricultural cabinet, which plays an important role in building international relations. In addition to its innovative activities, DE can help farmers with this extensive network of contacts, since the university is also in contact with countries whose markets are less well known, as they are outside the economic area to which our country belongs.

For the current difficulties in Hungarian agriculture, a jointly compiled, consensus strategy is needed, which does not take much time to compile. The University of Debrecen is here in order to be able to create a program with which the transformation and transformation of domestic agriculture can be successfully realized

– stated Tibor Szólláth, vice-president of the National Chamber of Agrarian Economy, and member of the board of trustees of the Count Tisza István Foundation for the University of Debrecen, which maintains UD.

Tibor Szólláth explained: we have the knowledge and the tools to cut through the Gordian knot of agriculture. Much more efficient production is needed in agriculture, but mass production is not the future of domestic agriculture.

Member of Parliament Lajos Kósa spoke about the European Union’s agricultural policy, saying that Hungarian agriculture has been innovative and well-organized for centuries, which will continue to be a fundamental and unavoidable factor in the continent’s agriculture for the next 200 years.

The mayor of Debrecen, László Papp, emphasized: One of the main pillars of Debrecen’s decisive role in agriculture is the agricultural secondary and higher education in Debrecen, the further strengthening of which is in the interest of the region.

In the framework of the opening ceremony, in accordance with the traditions of the Farmer Expo, the fair prizes were distributed, and the new bread was consecrated. István Jakab, the president of the Association of Hungarian Farmers and Farmers’ Cooperatives, the vice-president of the Parliament, said that the amount of grain offered from the Hungarians’ bread – 15 million grains of wheat program is expected to exceed last year’s approximately one thousand tons of wheat.

The Faculty of Agriculture, Food Science and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen, as well as the Agricultural Research Institutes and Tangazdasák, will present themselves at a joint stand at the 32nd Farmer Expo International Agricultural and Food Industry Exhibition and Fair. At this year’s army review, the university will present its agricultural innovation services.

In addition to the university’s agricultural training and research portfolio, at the UD stand, visitors can learn about precision agriculture tools, drones, sensors, and thermal cameras, as well as taste the university’s innovative food industry products, home-grown vegetables and fruits. The University of Debrecen’s János Balásházy Technical College, Gymnasium and College are also waiting for those interested at this year’s Farmer Expo, in the usual place, next to the animal pavilions.

