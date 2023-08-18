The stUDinnovate Program awaits everyone

The stUDinnovate Program awaits applicants in a renewed form, which creates an opportunity for the students of the University of Debrecen to realize their innovative ideas.



Thanks to the stUDinnovate program, it is possible to acquire business knowledge and entrepreneurial competences that help students to utilize their developments in the market.

You can apply for the new program starting in October from all majors individually and in teams, and there are no regional restrictions regarding the ideas.

The organizers are also waiting for applications from those who want to participate in the development of new ideas, but do not yet have their own ideas, as the program starts with an idea generation workshop.

The stUDinnovate Program is organized in Hungarian by the Innovation Ecosystem Center for the students of the University of Debrecen who are in a legal relationship within the framework of Bsc, MSc, undivided training and PhD studies, who can acquire knowledge to develop an innovative entrepreneurial career path in four months.

At the end of the program, the finished plans will be evaluated by a professional jury, and the developers of the best ideas will be given the opportunity to participate in other programs of the Innovation Ecosystem Center, which will even help realize the visions of the future with financial support.

The stUDinnovate Program call for proposals and the application form are available at https://techtransfer.unideb.hu/hu/csatlakozz-az-innovativ-egyetemi-kozosseghez.

(unideb.hu)