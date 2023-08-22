Camp for future doctors at the University of Debrecen

The summer science camp of the Sántha Kálmán College began on Monday with the participation of more than ever, a total of 33 high school students. High school students graduating from September can study biomedical research at the University of Debrecen for two weeks.



In 2009, the Sántha Kálmán Vocational College of the University of Debrecen started its talent development program for high school students interested in life sciences. Future doctors and research doctors can get to know the educational structure of the institution here. In addition, they can listen to lectures and study various medical-biological research and test methods under the guidance of mentors.

– We would like the most talented students to be medical students from Debrecen. The University of Debrecen is the best choice for those who want to work in the life sciences, as they can learn the secrets of the profession from the most excellent instructors in a wonderful environment. You can’t start getting to know the methodology of scientific research early enough, so even before graduation, it’s worth taking a look at the process of how the information in the textbooks is created, as well as how it can be critically interpreted – said László Mátyus, dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the camp at its opening.

This year, 33 students from 20 high schools will participate in the two-week medical-biological course. János Kappelmayer, the head of the Institute of Laboratory Medicine of the Faculty of Medicine, and the director of the Sántha Kálmán Vocational College, expressed his hope that the talented high school students will gain extensive knowledge and intuition for their future work in the camp.

László Muszbek, professor emeritus of the Clinical Laboratory Research Department of the Department of Laboratory Medicine of the Faculty of Medicine, and the founder of the camp emphasized: working in science is not only a wonderful thing, but also gives a long-term perspective even to those who do not stay in this field, as it radically transforms a person’s way of thinking.

Hungarian research biologist Katalin Karikó, winner of the Széchenyi Prize, who gave an online presentation to the young people, testified to this. The world-renowned biochemist emphasized: we have to leave our comfort zone if we want to make our dreams come true. In addition, he drew the students’ attention to the fact that the goal of research should not be professional advancement, but to learn about the processes of nature.

In addition to scientific knowledge, the two-week camp also offers entertainment, as after the lectures and professional programs, many colorful leisure activities await the young people. At the end of the event, the participants have to give a short presentation about their academic and personal experiences in front of university lecturers, the organizing professional colleagues and fellow campers.

The members of the organizing Sántha Kálmán College are students of the Faculty of General Medicine, Dentistry and Pharmacy. The organization has been operating for 35 years and was named after Kálmán Sántha, the university’s famous professor of neurology and neurosurgeon.

