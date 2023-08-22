High school students get to know the natural sciences at the University of Debrecen

Students are involved in innovative research projects at this year’s summer camp of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen, which runs from August 21 to 26. High school students from all over the country and across the border get to know the faculty’s institutes and courses.



The more than 120 students participated in the Faculty of Science and Technology’s jubilee, In his 10th summer camp.

We organized our research camp for the first time in 2014 with the aim of helping high school students interested in natural sciences, showing them what it’s like to be a researcher and of course, we also wanted to present our training courses. The program was already very popular in the first year and we have teaching colleagues and doctoral students who were participants in the first camp at the time

– said the dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology at the opening.

Introducing the faculty, Ferenc Kun emphasized that the Faculty of Science and Technology deals with almost all branches of the natural sciences. It offers applicants 11 basic courses, undivided teacher training opportunities, and 13 master’s courses. Currently, the number of students is 2,800, of which 800 are foreigners.

The high school students of the summer camp can get to know the faculty’s world-class infrastructure, such as the materials science laboratory and the pilot plant, and even get actively involved in the work processes taking place there. During the one-week program, they work on pre-selected project tasks in the morning with the support of lecturers and doctoral students.

After the research work, six institutes of the faculty present themselves in the afternoons. Today, on the opening day, for example, the students can see the work of the Institute of Earth Sciences, and they will visit the wastewater treatment plant of Debrecen Vízmű Zrt. In the following days, they can get to know the Institute of Physics, take part in a playful competition in the Institute of Biology and Ecology and in the Botanical Garden, then they can walk the Mathematical Science Trail and perform spectacular chemical experiments courtesy of our institutes

– listed István Lázár, the faculty’s enrollment officer.

The Faculty of Science and Technology’s jubilee summer camp ends on Saturday with a mini-conference, where the students report on their research activities and summarize the results achieved during the week. The faculty also offers the participants the opportunity to continue their research after the camp, so that they can get involved in the national activities of Research Students.

(unideb.hu)