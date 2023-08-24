Medieval military history in an international perspective conference at the University of Debrecen

A database available in several languages, an international conference on military history, numerous publications, a collection of sources to be published and a monograph – headlines about the results of the Military History of Medieval Hungary and Central Europe Research Group of the University of Debrecen. The work is carried out with the support of the Eötvös Loránd Research Network from a tender source.



The goal of the research group is to research the era of late medieval Hungarian military history (1301-1526): it explores the Hungarian military organization, military careers, socio-economic relationships, the logistical and financial prerequisites for warfare, and also examines declarations of war, armistices, peace treaties, as well as the topic of building associations, all within the framework of resource processing and publishing.

To answer the questions, the method is based on the collection of sources, which we research and examine beforehand in foreign collections and institutions, as there are very few textual and material sources in domestic institutions to explore the hitherto unknown questions of late medieval Hungarian military history

– said Professor Attila Bárány, head of the research group.

The methodology often used in domestic research is to study the topic to be investigated starting from the international literature and source base of the topic. This is how the Collegium Hungaricums, which carry out important historical and cultural achievements, were established in foreign cities at the beginning of the last century and continue to this day, where renowned historians, philologists and literary historians carried out Hungarian-related research, that is, they collected and published Hungarian-related sources.

We first create an overview database of the collected materials by specifying the main characteristics of the document, which we further edit, check and proofread during the processing work. The critical point of the processing is deciphering the abbreviations and rewriting the text. Finally, we will upload a summary of these to our database, accessible by online registration and viewable in several languages

– explained the head of the non-independent Department of Medieval and Early Modern Hungarian History and Auxiliary Sciences of the Faculty of Arts of the University of Debrecen.

Attila Bárány emphasized that the database can provide useful information for both domestic and foreign research, confirming previous assumptions, identifying further directions for research, providing assistance to university students in the transfer of knowledge, and connecting with international research, creating a common basis for projects and collaborations.

The members of the research group are mainly teachers of DE. On behalf of the Historical Institute, Attila Bárány (Anglo-Hungarian relations; Hungarian military historical aspects of English and Dutch sources; Louis the Great’s Balkan campaigns), Attila Györkös (French-Hungarian relations; Hungarian military historical aspects of French and Burgundian sources; Silesian War of King Matthias), Ádám Novák (Hungarian military historical aspects of Polish and highland sources; military career of Hungarian barons; seals of documents related to military history) and László Pósán (Hungarian relations of the German Knights; Hungarian military historical aspects of German and Prussian sources) since 2014, the Lendület research group ( Memoria Hungariae : Hungary an in medieval Europe), and after its completion, they participated in several military history projects. Of course, young people pursuing Ph.D. studies have the opportunity to do research, and in addition, the staff of the National Széchenyi Library and a research group in Pécs also take part in the joint work.

The results achieved so far speak for themselves, since in 2022 the scientific workshop will be the Histoire et Cultures de l’Antiquité et du Moyen Âge – Université de Lorraine Nancy-Metz (France) and the Centro de História da Sociedade e da Cultura, Universidade de Coimbra (Portugal) successfully organized an international English- and French-language conference with 70 participants on the late Crusades and the activities of mercenaries. In Graz, the database and source processing were presented at an international conference in English. The annual work ended in December with a workshop conference , at which the researchers participating in the project reported on their results.

The lectures continued in 2023 at domestic and international forums, and publications in Hungarian and foreign languages – journal articles, and book chapters – were also published.

According to the plans, we will publish a collection of sources and a monograph this year, in addition, the work of collecting sources in Italy, in the archives and libraries of the regions of Puglia, Tuscany and Umbria will continue. Future goals include the publication of a study volume in a foreign language on the late crusades and the 14th and 15th centuries. about mercenary in the 15th century, we organize a workshop conference on 15th-century military history issues and military careers, we plan our participation in major international conferences (Lleida, Leeds, Toruń) and we organize joint professional conferences with our foreign partners (Université de Lorraine Nancy-Metz: Histoire et Cultures de l’ Antiquité et du Moyen Âge; Universidade de Coimbra: Centro de História da Sociedade e da Cultura; Universidad de Extremadura; Associação Ibérica de História Militar, séculos IV-XVI)

– listed by Attila Bárány.

The Military History of Medieval Hungary and Central Europe Research Group of the University of Debrecen continuously publishes its results on its website and Facebook page.

(unideb.hu)