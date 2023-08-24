Medieval military history in an international perspective conference at the University of Debrecen

A database available in several languages, an international conference on military history, numerous publications, a collection of sources to be published and a monograph – headlines about the results of the Military History of Medieval Hungary and Central Europe Research Group of the University of Debrecen. The work is carried out with the support of the Eötvös Loránd Research Network from a tender source.
The goal of the research group is to research the era of late medieval Hungarian military history (1301-1526): it explores the Hungarian military organization, military careers, socio-economic relationships, the logistical and financial prerequisites for warfare, and also examines declarations of war, armistices, peace treaties, as well as the topic of building associations, all within the framework of resource processing and publishing.
To answer the questions, the method is based on the collection of sources, which we research and examine beforehand in foreign collections and institutions, as there are very few textual and material sources in domestic institutions to explore the hitherto unknown questions of late medieval Hungarian military history
– said Professor Attila Bárány, head of the research group.
The methodology often used in domestic research is to study the topic to be investigated starting from the international literature and source base of the topic. This is how the Collegium Hungaricums, which carry out important historical and cultural achievements, were established in foreign cities at the beginning of the last century and continue to this day, where renowned historians, philologists and literary historians carried out Hungarian-related research, that is, they collected and published Hungarian-related sources.
We first create an overview database of the collected materials by specifying the main characteristics of the document, which we further edit, check and proofread during the processing work. The critical point of the processing is deciphering the abbreviations and rewriting the text. Finally, we will upload a summary of these to our database, accessible by online registration and viewable in several languages
– explained the head of the non-independent Department of Medieval and Early Modern Hungarian History and Auxiliary Sciences of the Faculty of Arts of the University of Debrecen.
According to the plans, we will publish a collection of sources and a monograph this year, in addition, the work of collecting sources in Italy, in the archives and libraries of the regions of Puglia, Tuscany and Umbria will continue. Future goals include the publication of a study volume in a foreign language on the late crusades and the 14th and 15th centuries. about mercenary in the 15th century, we organize a workshop conference on 15th-century military history issues and military careers, we plan our participation in major international conferences (Lleida, Leeds, Toruń) and we organize joint professional conferences with our foreign partners (Université de Lorraine Nancy-Metz: Histoire et Cultures de l’ Antiquité et du Moyen Âge; Universidade de Coimbra: Centro de História da Sociedade e da Cultura; Universidad de Extremadura; Associação Ibérica de História Militar, séculos IV-XVI)
The Military History of Medieval Hungary and Central Europe Research Group of the University of Debrecen continuously publishes its results on its website and Facebook page.
