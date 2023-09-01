Concert donation to the Berettyóújfalu campus

The Children’s Department of the Gróf Tisza István Campus of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center received more than HUF two million worth of medical equipment thanks to the K&H Gyógyváráz instrument procurement tender. The new equipment will further increase the standard of patient care at the Berettyóújfalu campus.

An electric blood pressure monitor with five cuffs of different sizes, an exhalation hydrogen monitor with 200 single-use exhalation sets, and two ultrasonic inhalers arrived at the Children’s Department of DE KK Gróf Tisza István Campus thanks to 2.2 million forints won in the K&H Bank Gyógyvarázs instrument procurement tender. Csaba Hauck, the chief physician of the department, took over the devices from the representative of the distributor Rextra Orvosi Műszer Kereskedelmi Kft.

The new instruments we just received serve to provide a higher level of care and increase patient safety. With this, serious progress has been made in improving the equipment of the department

– said the director of the Berettyóújfalu campus, Zoltán Muraközi. He added:

the biggest help now was the purchase of the exhaled hydrogen monitor.

Zoltán Muraközi said that almost every year they successfully participate in the K&H Gyógyváráz instrument procurement tender, and in recent years they have expanded their instrument park with EKG devices, blood pressure monitors, laryngoscopes, and AMBU balloons.

