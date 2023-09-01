Employees in the Clinical Center were given appoints

Directors, heads of departments, professional and specialist coordinators, and some senior assistants were appointed in the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen in the fields of pathology, otolaryngology, nursing, and pharmacy. The credentials were handed over by Professor Zoltán Szabó, president of the Clinical Center, on Tuesday in the Council Chamber of the Presidential Office.



In January 2021, a significant organizational and professional transformation began in the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen with the aim of integrating the Gyula Kenézy Hospital and the István Gróf Tisza Hospital in Berettyóújfalu into the clinical system. This process is already nearing its end, as a result of which a unified Clinical Center with approximately 7,500 employees and 3,500 patient beds was created. The significant change provides an excellent opportunity to give our patient care activities a not only regional, but also a cross-border role in the future and thereby further strengthen the recognition and respect of the University of Debrecen

– said Professor Zoltán Szabó, president of the Clinical Center, at the appointment ceremony of the heads of the new organizational units.

As part of the integration process, the pathology activity will become unified from September, so the pathology department of the Kenézy Gyula Campus will continue to operate under the leadership of Professor Gábor Méhes as the site of the Clinical Center Pathology Kenézy Gyula Campus. Chief physician Ilona Kovács was appointed as professional coordinator of integrated pathology, Lívia Beke as senior assistant, and Anita Matolcsi as specialist coordinator.

There has also been a change in the management of the Ear-Nose-Lyngology and Head-Neck Surgery Clinic, whose duties as clinic director will be performed by habilitated associate professor Balázs Sztanó from Friday. The new leader came to the city from the University of Szeged.

Several professors with significant professional experience and recognition from the University of Szeged have already come to our city. Mr. Balázs Sztanó, who has an outstanding medical background and knowledge, is now joining this line, and it is particularly gratifying that he is also a successful researcher. It has internationally published results that are a solid basis for the further expansion of the research portfolio of the Otorhinolaryngology Clinic and the development of the related educational performance

– emphasized the president of the Clinical Center.

From September 1, Anna Szőllősi, deputy director of nursing and skilled workers, coordinates the work at the Nagyerdei Campus of the Clinical Center. In order to guarantee pharmaceutical activity based on a uniform vision and a strict protocol regime, a new manager was also appointed to the Institutional Pharmacy of Gróf Tisza István Campus in the person of department head Attila Sohajda, under the professional guidance of Gyula Buchholcz, chief pharmacist of the Clinical Center.

The credentials of the new appointments were handed over at a ceremony in the Council Chamber of the Clinical Center President’s Office by Professor Zoltán Szabó, President of the Clinical Center, Professor Dénes Páll, Deputy President, and Mária Gál, Director of Nursing and Professional Work.

(unideb.hu)